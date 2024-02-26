'Sparing Your Life, Go Tell His Family,' Killers Told INLD Leader's Nephew

Nafe Singh Rathi was shot dead near a railway crossing in Haryana's Jhajjar

The nephew of Nafe Singh Rathi was at the wheel when the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader was riddled with bullets last afternoon near a Railway crossing in Haryana's Jhajjar district. Rajesh has told police in his complaint that Mr Rathi, his maternal uncle, was sitting on the front left seat, right next to him, in the Toyota Fortuner SUV.

The rear seat was occupied by a gunner posted in the 66-year-old INLD leader's security and a party colleague, Jaikishan Dalal. The SUV was waiting at the Barahi railway crossing on the way to Bahadurgarh when a car stopped behind it. Five men approached the SUV and fired at least 20 rounds, Rajesh has said.

According to the complaint, one of the shooters told Rajesh after the firing stopped, "Tujhe zinda chor rahe hain, jake inke ghar bata diyo (we are sparing you, go and tell his family.)"

On the basis of Rajesh's complaint, police have registered a case of murder against seven people, including BJP leader Naresh Kaushik, and several relatives of Bahadurgarh municipal corporation chaiperson Saroj Rathi. Charges of criminal conspiracy and Arms Act have also been slapped against the accused.

CCTV footage from the vicinity has shown an i20 car tailing the SUV Mr Rathi was travelling in. The same camera has captured the car returning about 20 minutes later. Police suspect the killers came in this car.

The broad daylight shooting has sent shockwaves through Haryana and sparked criticism for the Manohar Lal Khattar government months ahead of the general and state elections. INLD leader Abhay Chautala has alleged that Mr Rathi, the party's Haryana chief, had asked for more security months back, but it was not provided. The Congress and AAP, too, have slammed the state government over the shocking incident.

"Not a single culprit involved in this case will be spared. Police have been instructed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take the strictest action," Chief Minister Khattar has said.