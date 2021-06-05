Naagin Actor Pearl Puri Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor: Report

Pearl V Puri was arrested on Saturday by the Mumbai and Waliv police in a alleged rape case

Actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor, news agency ANI reported today.

The 31-year-old actor, who predominantly works in television and starred in the hugely popular show Naagin 3, was arrested on Saturday by the Mumbai and Waliv police.

The girl's father filed a complaint against the actor after which a rape case was filed against him. The actor is currently in police custody.

Pearl Puri's colleagues from the industry, including producer Ekta Kapoor, have claimed the actor is innocent and come out in his support.

The actor also is known for his roles in Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil and Bepanah Pyaar.

