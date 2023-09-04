N Valarmathi, Iconic Voice Behind ISRO Rocket Launch Countdowns, Dies At 64

She suffered a heart attack and died in Chennai on Saturday evening.

Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist N Valarmathi, known for her iconic voice during rocket countdown launches, died on Saturday. Her most recent countdown happened during the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious moon mission that scripted history.

A former ISRO Director Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan took to X, formerly Twitter, to condole her demise and wrote, ''The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad. Pranams!''

According to reports, she suffered a heart attack and died in Chennai on Saturday evening.

N. Valarmathi, born on July 31, 1959, joined ISRO in 1984 and played a pivotal role in numerous missions. She was the project director of RISAT-1, India's first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite (RIS) and the country's second such satellite.

Condolences are pouring in on social media to pay tribute to the late ISRO scientist.

One user wrote, ''I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Valarmathi Madam. She was a true inspiration to many, and her voice will be missed during every launch. Om Shanti.''

Another commented, ''I noticed her absence during the #AdityaL1 launch. I thought she might be out of the office or something. But I didn't expect this sad news. I'll really miss her. Om Shanti.''



