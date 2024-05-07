Chandrababu Naidu Sought Centre's Help To Stop Aid: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Reddy appealed to the people to vote for the YSR Congress on May 13 (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday claimed that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu sought the central government's help to stop the ongoing welfare distribution in the state.

Addressing an election rally in East Godavari district's Rajanagaram, he alleged that the former Chief Minister, through his sister-in-law D Purandeswari - the state BJP president, sought the Centre's help.

"They are putting pressure on the Election Commission to stall DBT financial assistance for ongoing welfare schemes of the state like pensions, and input subsidy among others," the YSR Congress chief said.

"You are all witnessing the drama orchestrated by Chandrababu Naidu. The people elect a government, which rules the state for five years. But Chandrababu Naidu with his alliance partner in Delhi is stirring up major controversies to inflict suffering on the people," Mr Reddy said.

Stating that people have been receiving pensions at their doorstep for the last five years, he alleged that because of Chandrababu Naidu, people are running from pillar to post to collect assistance now.

"Will the elderly not respond with doubled vigour to vote Jagan back into power and reinstate pension services?" he asked and said that Chandrababu Naidu found himself embroiled in trouble by orchestrating such plots, prompting the Chief Minister to engage in legal battles.

He stated that this marks a new low in democracy.

"Over the past 59 months, we have devised a welfare calendar that outlines scheme distributions each month, ensuring promises are fulfilled on time and YSR Congress will reclaim power on June 4 and, within a week, we will expedite all scheme distributions," he said.

He claimed that every resident of this state is aware of the schemes the Opposition is attempting to orchestrate.

"Women, the elderly, and the youth need to be vigilant. The power of the people lies in their vote, and they will use it resoundingly to make their voices heard in Delhi," he said, appealing to the people to vote for the YSR Congress in the May 13 polls.

Alleging that the TDP is offering money to voters, Jagan Mohan Reddy advised them to accept. "Accept the money Chandrababu is offering... don't refuse it. It rightfully belongs to us. It was Jagan who initiated the DBT ensuring it reached the poor. Chandrababu Naidu, however, is distributing our funds by taking them away from us. But when you cast your vote, consider the positive impact and welfare measures the government has provided for you," he said.

Addressing another public meeting in Srikakulam, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the people have witnessed the development of northern Andhra Pradesh.

He reiterated that in a couple of months, as a part of the three capitals plan, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

He said on June 4, he will take oath as the Chief Minister in Visakhapatnam.