Chandrababu Naidu Creating Fear Psychosis In Andhra: Jagan Reddy

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of creating a fear psychosis among people who did not vote for him.

The former chief minister also charged that people who did not vote for Naidu's TDP were being targeted across the state with their assets being destroyed, apart from physical attacks and false cases.

"Across the state, just because some people did not vote for the TDP and Naidu, their assets are being destroyed and false cases are being filed. They (ruling party cadres) are beating up their opponents (YSRCP supporters) and filing cases against the victims," Jagan Mohan Reddy told reporters outside the Nellore Central Jail.

Reddy met YSRCP leader P Ramakrishna Reddy in the Central prison.

Ramakrishna Reddy is in jail for allegedly attacking a police inspector at Karampudi village on May 14. He was also booked for smashing an EVM in Macherla Assembly constituency on polling day (May 13).

Further, the opposition YSRCP leader alleged the statues of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy were being damaged.

Noting that the politics of creating a fear psychosis will not take TDP far in the long term, Reddy compared the present government in the state with the erstwhile YSRCP regime which he had led and asserted his government did not discriminate against anybody.

Reddy claimed that "the YSRCP lost after doing good to people. It lost because of the deceptive promises of Naidu. People got swayed...," he added.

Instead of allegedly focusing on creating a fear psychosis, Reddy advised Naidu to concentrate on delivering the promises he made to people in the run-up to the polls.

The YSRCP supremo alleged that Ramakrishna Reddy was 'unjustly' put in jail and claimed an attempt to murder case also has been slapped against the former Macherla MLA.

On the case with regard to the smashing of the EVM by his party leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Ramakrishna Reddy broke the machine because 'injustice' was being done in that polling station.

On May 13, Ramakrishna Reddy barged into a polling station in the constituency and smashed an EVM to the floor and was caught on camera while doing so.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Ramakrishna Reddy was forced to break the EVM as police were not responding to his calls about a sensitive polling booth which was allegedly being manned only by a single home guard.

