Mysuru Body Agrees To Take Back Plots From Siddaramaiah's Wife

The MUDA commissioner said taking back the plots has no link with the investigation.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has agreed to take back 14 plots of land, which have been at the centre of a massive row and an alleged scam, from the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The chief minister's wife, BN Parvathi, had written to MUDA and offered to return the plots, stating that she was following her conscience. The 14 plots of land were allotted to her in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4, which are prime areas in Mysuru, as compensation for the use of 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village near the city. An anti-corruption activist had complained that this had caused a loss of Rs 45 crore to the state.

The Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate have registered cases against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged scam.

MUDA Commissioner AN Raghunandan said on Tuesday, "According to the provisions of law, we can take back the plots of land. We discussed this with a panel of advocates. We took a decision to take the land back and we have instructed them to cancel the sale deed too."

"This has no link with the investigation. We will inform the investigators if there is a probability to allot this to someone else. There are provisions in the law. We will inform the Lokayukta and other investigating officers," he added.

In her letter to the authority, Ms Parvathi said she wanted to return the plots earlier but was advised not to do so because the charges against her husband in the MUDA case were politically motivated.

"My husband, Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of the state, has upheld a strict code of ethics throughout his 40-year political career, remaining entirely free from any kind of blemish... To me, no house, plot, or wealth is more important than my husband's honour, dignity, and peace of mind. After all these years in power, I have never sought any personal gain for myself or my family," she wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said his wife's decision to return the land - which he has maintained was gifted to her by her brother and encroached by MUDA - was her own.

"When I have done no wrong, why should I resign? The land was de-notified by senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, not by me. My legal team will fight this," he said.

The BJP, however, claimed the idea had come from the chief minister.

"I don't think this is a decision by Siddaramaiah's wife. It is a decision by him... this is like him admitting his mistake. But what has changed overnight?" asked BY Vijayendra, who is the Karnataka BJP chief and son of BS Yediyurappa.