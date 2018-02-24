Mysterious Device With Chinese Markings Triggers Red Flags In Arunachal Police said some villagers stumbled upon the device, which could be of Chinese origin, in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The device found by villagers 100 kilometres from the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh Guwahati: Highlights Villagers stumbled upon the device in Kamle district Forensic experts have taken the instrument for investigation Police said the area where object was found is a remote place



Police said some villagers stumbled upon the device on Wednesday in Kamle district, 140 km from state capital Itanagar. It could be a Chinese aerial surveillance or a high-altitude weather observation device, they said.

Forensic experts are investigating the purpose and origin of the object, police said New Delhi has been informed of the mysterious find, people familiar with the matter in the Arunachal government said. Forensic experts have taken the instrument for investigation, they added.



Police said the area where the villagers stumbled upon the object is a remote place and could be reached only after trekking for at least five hours.





A metal instrument the size of a laptop with Mandarin text on its cover, which could be of Chinese origin, has been found at a village 100 kilometres from the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh, local police has said. Police said some villagers stumbled upon the device on Wednesday in Kamle district, 140 km from state capital Itanagar. It could be a Chinese aerial surveillance or a high-altitude weather observation device, they said.New Delhi has been informed of the mysterious find, people familiar with the matter in the Arunachal government said. Forensic experts have taken the instrument for investigation, they added.Police said the area where the villagers stumbled upon the object is a remote place and could be reached only after trekking for at least five hours.