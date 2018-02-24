Mysterious Device With Chinese Markings Triggers Red Flags In Arunachal

A metal instrument the size of a laptop with Mandarin text on its cover, which could be of Chinese origin, has been found at a village 100 kilometres from the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh, local police has said.
New Delhi has been informed of the mysterious find, people familiar with the matter in the Arunachal government said. Forensic experts have taken the instrument for investigation, they added.
Police said the area where the villagers stumbled upon the object is a remote place and could be reached only after trekking for at least five hours.