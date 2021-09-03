Myanmar Refugee Kids To Study In Mizoram Schools On 'Humanitarian Ground'

Mizoram decision on Myanmar refugee children was taken under right to education law

The children of migrants and refugees from Myanmar will be enrolled in schools in Mizoram on humanitarian grounds, sources in the state government have said. Thousands had fled Myanmar after a military coup and many are living in refugee camps in Mizoram.

A circular from the Mizoram Directorate of School Education to all district education officers and sub divisional educational officers on Tuesday asked them to ensure children of the refugees are enrolled in schools. "...Admission to migrant/refugee children... continue their schooling," the circular signed by head of Directorate of School Education, James Lalrinchhana, reads.

The decision was taken under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

"Children aged between 6 and 14 years belonging to disadvantaged communities have the right to be admitted to school in a class appropriate to his or her age for completing elementary education," the circular said, quoting the law.

Since March, after the military junta takeover of Myanmar, thousands of refugees have crossed the border into Mizoram. While the centre had ordered that the borders be closed to Myanmar refugees, the Mizoram National Front (MNF) government led by Zoramthanga had allowed them to come, citing "common tribal lineage" and "deep ethnic bonds".

Sources said Mizoram has some 10,000 refugees from Myanmar, including 20 legislators of the country before the military coup.