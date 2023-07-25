Myanmar National Among 3 Arrested In Mizoram, Probe Agency Says No Manipur Link

"Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids," a NIA spokesperson said. (file)

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a Myanmar national, after extensive searches in connection with the Mizoram explosives, arms, and ammunition seizure case.

The arrested accused -- Myanmar national Henry Siangnuna (48), and locals J Rohlupuia (55) and C Laldinsaga (43) -- will be produced before the Special NIA Court in Aizawl, where the agency will seek their remand in the case registered last year, an NIA spokesperson said.

"Raids were conducted at four locations in Mizoram, including two places in Champhai district, and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts. They were arrested during the raids," a senior NIA official stated.

According to him, the raids were conducted at the homes of the suspects, who are linked with pilferage and transportation of explosives and arms from Mizoram to Myanmar.

"Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids," a NIA spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a probe so far has revealed that Siangnuna, in connivance with Rohlupuia, had illegally purchased arms by using the latter's arms dealer's licence. These arms were further being transported across the border to Myanmar.

During the search at Siangnuna's house, the official said a smartphone with two SIM cards, an airgun, two compressed air cylinders, a Myanmar entry-exit document, and an Aadhar card were seized.

The probe has also revealed that Laldinsaga's licence was used for procuring explosives from an explosives supplier firm at Guwahati for onward supply to Myanmar, the NIA said, adding that it is continuing with its investigation in the case to unravel further links of the accused in the arms and explosives smuggling racket.

The arrests gain significance as its bound to be seen by many political parties in context of ethnic clashes happening in Manipur between Kukis and Meiteis.

Also, the political narrative in state is that Kukis have been causing trouble as they have linkages in Myanmar.

NIA, however, states that this case has got nothing to do with ongoing clashes in Manipur.