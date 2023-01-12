Myanmar Conducts 'Air Strikes' Against Rebels Near Mizoram Border

Myanmar military reportedly launched aerial strikes on Camp Victoria on Tuesday.

Fear and panic have gripped the Champai district in Mizoram, two days after the Myanmar army reportedly bombed a rebel camp along the country's border with India. A shell damaged a truck owned by a council member in the Indian village close to the border, according to reports.

Mizoram's Champai is very close to the rebel camp in Myanmar where the country's Junta army is reportedly conducting a crackdown.

The Myanmar military junta, on Tuesday, reportedly launched aerial strikes on Camp Victoria, the military headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA), one of the most powerful ethnic insurgent groups in the neighbouring country.

Five cadres of CNA were killed in the airstrikes.

Sources said people working on the Indian side of the river Tiau, which demarcates the international boundary, fled to their homes in the village.

An Assam Rifles official though told news agency PTI that the Indian side was unaffected by the aerial strikes.

The Young Mizo Association, a civil society group, has asked the Indian government to take strong action against the strikes.

"We condemn the Military Government of Myanmar in the strongest possible terms for violating international law on both Indian soil and airspace. Tuipuiral Group YMA strongly demands that the Government of a great nation, India should take proactive actions to stop Myanmar military jet fighters bombing the Indian soil and flying over Indian airspace as soon as possible," it said in a statement.