"My Love Is In Your Hands": In Class 10 Answer Sheets, A Plea And A Bribe

The answer sheets carried requests and currency notes: the request was that the examiner help them clear the exam. Say, the examiner found the plea too plain, some students had also slipped in money to make it lucrative for the assessor.

Teachers as invigilators found these requests in answer sheets for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams in Chikkodi in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The requests have since gone viral on the world wide web.

One student placed Rs 500 note in the answer sheet with a request to help him clear the exam.

Some of the requests impressed upon the invigilator how their love depends on them clearing the exam.

"Please pass me, my love is in your hands," said a student, placing Rs 500 in between the answer sheet.

"I will only continue my love if I pass," wrote another student.

Another one wrote, "Have tea with this Rs 500, sir, and please pass me."

Some offered more money if the teacher could help them clear the exam.

In another paper, a student wrote, "If you pass me, I will give you money."

Some said their future depends on them clearing this important exam.

"If you don't pass me, my parents won't send me to college," said yet another.