'My Kind-Heartedness Isn't...': Speaker Warns As Opposition Shows Placards

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told opposition MPs to show placards outside the house

A visibly upset Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today warned opposition MPs to behave and not show placard in the house. Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session - Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Remya and TN Prathapan, following the Speaker's warning.

The Speaker's warning came after opposition MPs, protesting against price rise, shouted slogans and held placards questioning the government on what they claimed was runaway inflation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested the Speaker to disqualify MPs who are holding placards inside the house. Some of the protesting MPs came to the well of the house after 3 pm, despite the Speaker's warning earlier, which led to adjournment till 3 pm.

"The people of the country want the house to run. But it can't run like this. I will not allow such a situation to remain in the house," Mr Birla said.

"If you want to show placards, do it outside the house. I am ready for discussions, but don't think my kind-heartedness is a weakness," the Speaker said. Later, he adjourned the proceedings till tomorrow.

Carrying placards and banners, the opposition MPs demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to parliament and address their concerns over rising inflation and goods and services tax, or GST, hike on essential items.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in parliament on price rise and had stalled the proceedings in both houses ever since the start of the monsoon session on July 18.