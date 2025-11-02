Raj Thackeray Joins Opposition Alliance In "March For Truth"

In a rare show of opposition unity, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) came together in Mumbai on Friday to protest alleged irregularities in the state's voter lists. The joint "Satyacha Morcha" (March for Truth) saw top opposition leaders, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Congress's Balasaheb Thorat and Raj Thackeray share stage, raising concern about what they called a "systematic attempt to steal votes and destroy democracy".

This was the first time the Congress shared stage with the MNS -- a party they had huge reservations about. Recently, their senior leader Bhai Jagtap went on record to say that they would not go with MNS. The party's state president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the MVA does not need an "extra partner".

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would move court over the issue, alleging that attempts were being made to manipulate voter lists across Maharashtra.

"They stole my party, tried to steal my father, and now they are stealing votes," Thackeray said, warning that those involved in "vote theft" should know that "this is just a spark that could soon turn into fire".

He also claimed that an attempt had been made to delete his and his family's names from the voter list using the government's Saksham app.

Echoing Thackeray's concerns, his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleged that fake and duplicate voters had been added across constituencies, including Mumbai, Nashik, and Maval.

Displaying stacks of documents as evidence, he said, "Everyone, including the ruling parties, agrees fake voters have been added. So where did they come from?"

He also accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to the issue while rushing to conduct elections in January. "If you could wait for five years, why not one more year?" he asked.

The rally also saw NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar call for a collective fight to safeguard democracy.

Drawing parallels with the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, Pawar said, "The last assembly elections shook people's faith in democracy. It is time to use the power given to us by the Constitution. We must rise above political differences and unite for democracy".

Throughout the protest, leaders alleged large-scale manipulation of voter lists, from fake Aadhaar cards to names being added in public places such as toilets in Navi Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray urged citizens across the country to verify their names on the voter rolls and remain vigilant.