2 Women, Infant Killed In Accident In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The accident also left three dead and two people injured, police said. (Representational)

Two women and an infant girl were killed on Friday after their car collided with a speeding truck on the Karnal-Meerut Highway, police said.

The incident also left two people injured, they said.

Police official Sharad Chander Sharma said the incident took place when the family of five were going to Meerut where the victim women had to appear for an examination for the selection of sub-inspector.

The victims have been identified as Vanita, Rubi and one-year-old Misti, the officer said.

The injured - Vipin Kumar and Sagar - are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.