China, India Pull Back Troops In Galwan, Buffer Zone Created: Sources

A buffer zone has been created between the Indian and Chinese troops.

A mutual withdrawal of Indian and Chinese troops has taken place but is most likely limited to Galwan, sources said on Monday.

A buffer zone has been created between the Indian and Chinese troops.

The extent of the mutual pull-back has not been specified, according to sources.

"We will need to wait to see if this is a lasting, genuine disengagement," said the sources.

Temporary structures are being removed by both sides, according to the sources, and physical verification has also been conducted.

This has emerged days after commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies met for a third round of talks after the clash at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in which 20 soldiers were killed in action.

The Lieutenant-General-level talks have focused on reducing tension at the Line of Actual Control - the de facto border between India and China.