'Must See Comments In Entirety': India After US Remarks On Farmer Protest

The foreign ministry today said it has "taken note" of the US statement on farmers' protests, which came amid the huge row over tweets by pop icon Rihanna and other celebrities including teen climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Greta Thunberg.



"It is important to see such comments in their entirety. The US has acknowledged steps taken by India in agricultural reform. India and the US are both vibrant democracies," ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in the backdrop of pushback against the comments of Rihanna and several US political leaders.

The government, too, has been vocal, with the foreign ministry and a handful of central ministers speaking up.