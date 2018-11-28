Must Be Cautious Of Ground Reality: Union Minister On Kartarpur Corridor

"Let's accept the ground realities. We should take one step at a time," Hardeep Puri said.

Union Minister of State Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said there was an "opportunity and goodwill" in the decision of the Indian and Pakistan governments to build the Kartarpur Corridor, but sounded a note of caution: "We have to be acutely conscious of the ground realities" in the two nations.

"This is a historic day. This is a long-standing demand of the Sikh community. At least, what I know, since 1994-95, we have been making this demand," Mr Puri said.

"This decision is anchored in hope and goodwill. But we have to be acutely conscious of the ground realities.

"And the ground realities are that the two countries, on account of a lot of factors, house distrust.

"We have felt for very long that we have been at the receiving end of actions of a country which should not have allowed certain forces on their territory. I don't want to touch on those now," Mr Puri said.

The Minister made it clear that he was not going for any bilateral discussions with Pakistan.

"I am not carrying any bilateral brief. But equally, if the ground-breaking ceremony and these atmospherics is done in a positive way and we are able to invoke the Guru Maharaj's blessings, I am sure that it will become a stepping stone to positive things happening in the future," he said.

"This is a corridor that should have been operationalised many years ago. The cartographer who made the (boundary) line made a fundamental mistake. I think this (gurdwara) should have been on this (India) side (of the border).

"But let's accept the ground realities. We should take one step at a time without getting euphoric," he said.