'Must Act': Congress To Election Commission Over PM's 'Wealth To Infiltrators' Remark

The Congress has approached the Election Commission demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the party, if brought to power, will redistribute the nation's wealth in favour of Muslims and is also eyeing women's gold in this context. The party has already vehemently criticised PM Modi, accusing him of making "divisive comments".

"Our PM had given a speech in Rajasthan, which targets a particular community which may snatch our national resources. That community is linked with infiltrators. His allegations about an attack on Mangalsutras, is again a religious link. It is a blatant violation of ECI circular," said senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.