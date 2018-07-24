Muslims Being Killed Even If Spotted With A Cow They Rear: Azam Khan

Azam Khan said top court's serious observations had failed to prompt the governments to stop mob frenzy

Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan on Tuesday said the safety and security of minorities in the country was in danger, adding that post independence this was by far the worst period for Muslims.

Talking to reporters in his home town Rampur, the former Uttar Pradesh minister charged the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state with being mute spectators to mob attacks in the name of cow vigilantism.

"For the sake of certain Hindu votes, innocent Muslims are being targeted and killed," he said.

"Muslims are being killed even if they are spotted with a cow which they rear," he said, alleging that even the Supreme Court's serious observations had failed to prompt the BJP governments to stop the mob frenzy.

"If Muslims have become such a thorn, they (BJP) should disenfranchise them," said Mr Khan.