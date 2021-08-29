Muslim Man Made To Chant Jai Shri Ram In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Arrested: Cops

The men forcing the Muslim scrap dealer to chant Jai Shri Ram

"Jai Shri Ram bolne main kya hai (What's the harm in saying Jai Shri Ram?)"

"Meri Baat Suno (Listen To Me)"

"Jai Shri Ram bolna padega, bol Jai Shri Ram (You will have to chant Jai Shri Ram)"

"Chalo theek hai, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, ab khush (Okay, Jai Shri Ram. You are Happy now)".

This exchange went on for a few minutes before the Muslim man gave in and chanted the religious slogan Jai Shri Ram when gheraoed by two men in Sekli village of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday. Two men have been arrested in the case, said the police.

"The victim was threatened that he could not conduct his business in the village and his wares were thrown out of his vehicle. He was stopped and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans.

"He reported the matter and an FIR has been filed. The police will take a tough stand in the matter so that a message goes out in the society that such incidents will not be tolerated," said RK Rai, Sub-Divisional Police officer, Mahidpur.

Two men Kamal and Eashwar were arrested in the case. The arrest was confirmed by Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Ujjain.

The incident captured on a camera, shows the Muslim man, a scrap dealer, who is held by his hand by one of the men in the video and forced to chant the religious slogan. After the Muslim man's appeal failed to move the men and they appear to be dragging him away, he says: "Chalo theek hai, Jai Shri Ram". At this point they again repeat it and the man, as if on cue, follows with "haan, haan Jai Shri Ram, ab toh khush (Jai Shri Ram, are you happy now)".

In the video, the men could also be seen throwing his wares on the road and questioning how he could enter the village.

The victim later filed a police complaint in the case which led to the arrests.