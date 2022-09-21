Muslim Couple From Chennai Donates Rs 1 Crore To Tirupati Temple

The donation was formally received by TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

A Muslim couple from Chennai has donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust which manages temples in and around Tirumala and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Subeena Banu and her husband Abdul Ghani made the offering on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.

The couple donated furniture and utensils worth Rs 87 lakh for the newly constructed Padmavathi Rest House in Tirumala. In addition, they also handed out a demand draft for Rs 15 lakh to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust, the agency added.

In a picture, shared on Twitter, the Chennai-based family is seen standing with temple officials.

The donation was formally received by TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy. The family handed a cheque to Mr Reddy who thanked them for the generous gesture, reported The Times Of India.

The Lord Venkateswara temple is situated in the hill town of Tirumala near Tirupati. It is located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, which is around 600 km from Hyderabad.

In February this year, a 76-year-old devotee from Chennai donated Rs 9.2 crore to the 10th-century temple. The devotee died recently and her sister gave the documents of immovable property valued at Rs 6 crore and a demand draft for Rs 3.2 crore to the TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy.