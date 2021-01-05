PM Modi On Murli Manohar Joshi's Birthday: 'Made Exemplary Contributions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday today

Murli Manohar Joshi's 86th birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted former minister and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday. Prime Minister Modi in his birthday message for MM Joshi said the BJP veteran "made exemplary contributions as a minister as well as a parliamentarian." Murli Manohar Joshi was the President of the BJP between 1991 and 1993, and the former Member of Parliament for Kanpur parliamentary constituency. He was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. MM Joshi was formerly a professor of Physics in Allahabad University.

Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2021

BJP national president, JP Nadda in his message praised Murli Manohar Joshi for "devoting his life for the nation and organization". "May we always get your guidance," Mr Nadda tweeted.