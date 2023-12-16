Murder Accused Shot In Leg, 7th Encounter By Punjab Cops In Last 10 Days

Malkit Chitta, who was shot in the leg, was wanted in six murder cases.

A wanted criminal was injured during a police encounter in Patiala on Saturday evening, the seventh such police action in Punjab in the last 10 days. Malkit Chitta, who was shot in the leg, was wanted in six murder cases.

A police team was sent to catch the murder accused following a tip-off that he was on his way to Sangrur from Patiala, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said.

When asked to stop by the cops, Chitta fired three shots at them and tried to run away, but was shot in his leg in retaliatory firing by the policemen, he said.

He was then taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound in his knee, added the SSP. The police team also recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol and six cartridges from him.

Punjab Police has been cracking down on gangsters following an open warning by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the police will retaliate if gangsters fire at them.

Earlier in the day, two criminals involved in car snatching were shot in the leg during an encounter in Mohali.