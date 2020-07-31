Munshi Premchand's Birth Anniversary: Know About His Famous Works

Munshi Premchand's birth anniversary today

Munshi Premchand is one of the most celebrated writers of India, is being remembered on his birth anniversary today. Munshi Premchand's literature touched the hearts of readers as his stories came from lives of ordinary people, the exploitation of the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

The magic of his works is evident as his books, even now, are bestsellers. Most of us have read his books in school and college as part of the curriculum and received them as gifts on occasions. In a video tweeted by the Ministry of Culture, the novelist and visionary has been described as "a prolific writer and social thinker whose writings have made us question our own values and social norms..."

Our tribute to one of the most celebrated Indian writers of realism who used the power of literature to raise awareness about social issues. #MunshiPremchandpic.twitter.com/6o99U7oxYl — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 31, 2020

Munshi Premchand: Famous works

Godaan: An internationally acclaimed novel, it has been translated into many languages. 'The Gift of Cow' is the English version. Published in 1936, Godaan, exposes the vices of the caste system and the exploitation of the poor living the villages of India.

Nirmala: A poignant story around a young girl who is forced to marry a widower - nearly her father's age. Published in 1927, the novel talks about dowry and much needed social reforms.

Gaban: In this novel written in 1931, Munshi Premchand, deals with moral values and the youth during the times when the British ruled India.

Some of his other famous works are Karmabhoomi, Mansarovar, Idgah, Bade Ghar ki Beti, Seva Sadan and Premashram. Munsi Premchand has written over a dozen novels, around 300 short stories and a number of essays.

Many films have been made from Munshi Premchand's novels. Here are some of them: