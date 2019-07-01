Municipal Corporation Office Turns Into A Pool As Heavy Rains Lash Indore

Water filled up in the office between 3 pm and 5 pm and almost brought work to a halt.

The Municipal Corporation Office in Madhya Pradesh's Indore turned into a small 'pool' as water entered the office making difficult for the staff and public for over two hours on Sunday.

"The office was open today for payment of advance tax. We are getting a good response. Rain is natural during monsoon. There was some problem but the water receded on its own," said Assistant Revenue Officer CB Singh.

Madhya Pradesh: Water entered Municipal Corporation Office in Indore today, following heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/jIktsl9vZo — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Municipal officer Ritesh said: "Some sewage water got into the office but we wiped it out."

Seven labourers who were working on construction of a bridge over a dried up river in Burhanpur were stuck, after water suddenly started flowing in the river following a long spell of rain in the area. All labourers were rescued safely.

