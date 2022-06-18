Civic Body In Gujarat Delays Plan To Name Road After PM Modi's Mother

The Mayor said the proposal will be considered for future. (File)

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) in Gujarat on Thursday withdrew its announcement about naming a road in the state capital for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba Modi.

Hiraba, who lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, is set to enter the 100th year of her life on June 18.

On Wednesday, Hitesh Makwana, mayor of the BJP-ruled civic body, had announced that it has decided to name a road in Raysan village as Pujya Hiraba Marg' so that "the next generation takes inspiration from her life." But on Thursday, the GMC issued a statement saying the naming has been put off.

The road can not be named at present as the GMC has not yet formulated a policy about the naming of city roads, it said.

"...this proposal now stands postponed and will be considered in the future when a policy is formulated," said the statement.

