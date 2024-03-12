Kerala Mumps Outbreak: Check Symptoms, Treatment And More

Representational Image

Kerala has witnessed a mumps outbreak with at least 190 cases reported on Sunday.

The state has so far registered more than 2,505 cases in March, while the total number of infections in the last couple of months has increased to 11,467, according to the Kerala Health Department data.

Of the 2,505 cases reported this month, as many as 1,649 are children.

The Disease Control Centre has been asked to focus on the Malappuram district and other northern regions of Kerala.

What Are Mumps?

Mumps is an infection caused by an airborne virus called paramyxovirus, which primarily affects the salivary glands, causing swelling and pain.

Mumps' Symptoms

Swelling of the salivary glands, particularly near the face, jawline, and ears

Moderate to high fever

Mild to severe headache

Ear aches

Muscle pain and fatigue

Loss of appetite

Mumps' Treatment

As of now, there is no specific cure for mumps, and most cases tend to clear up naturally over a period of a few weeks.

According to reports, to eliminate pain and other symptoms, drink lots of fluids, gargle with warm salt water, and eat soft, non-acidic foods that are easy to digest.

Children should get the MMR vaccination. Teens and adults may require booster shots to be constantly immune to the disease.

Pregnant women within proximity to a mumps patient should consult a doctor.