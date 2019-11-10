New Mumbai Flyover, Expected To Cut Travel Time By 30 Minutes, Now Open

The 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area.

All India | | Updated: November 10, 2019 19:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
New Mumbai Flyover, Expected To Cut Travel Time By 30 Minutes, Now Open

The elevated corridor will avoid traffic congestions at Dharavi, Sion junctions, Devendra Fadnavis said


Mumbai: 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday tweeted that a new flyover, expected to reduce travel by 30 minutes between Sion and Dharavi in Mumbai, is now open for public use starting today evening.

The 1.6-km long, 17-metre wide and 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city's premier business hubs.

"In public interest, I declare that BKC-Chunabhatti Connector (flyover) stands open from today evening, With this, Mumbaikars will now save 30 minutes travel time & avoid traffic congestion at Dharavi and Sion junctions," Mr Fadnavis tweeted.

"A fish belly shaped elevated corridor, passing through BKC, Babubhai Compound, Central Railway (near Sion), Duncan Colony, Harbour Line (Chunabhatti station), Somaiya ground and lands at EEH, is our yet another step towards bringing ease in living for Mumbaikars," the Maharashtra chief minister noted .



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BKC-Chunabhatti ConnectorDevendra FadnavisMumbai Flyover

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya Case VerdictAyodhya Mandir Kartarpur CorridorKartarpur CorridorAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskAyodhya VerdictAyodhya Newsबाबरी मस्जिद

................................ Advertisement ................................