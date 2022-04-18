Mumbai Woman Swaps Seats With Uber Driver To Help Him Offer 'Namaz'

Priya Singh from Mumbai sits in the cab while the driver offers namaz in the backseat.

Sometimes, small gestures by a person reaffirms your faith in humanity. One such gesture - an act of kindness - was recently shown by a woman from Mumbai and is winning hearts all over social media.

Priya Singh posted a photo on her LinkedIn page, which shows her sitting in a cab and the driver offering namaz in the backseat.

“I took an Uber from the airport and after 10 min, Azaan started playing in driver's mobile...I asked him "iftar kiya apne" he replied "Haan aaj road per hi ho gaya kyuki rental duty thi" I again asked "do you want to pay namaaz" he asked "can I? We parked the car on the rode side to let him do his prayers in the back seat while I sit in the front seat,” Ms Singh said in her post.

She further wrote: “That's the kind of India my parent taught me about. P.S. We spoke in length about harmony and I expressed my wish to post this to fuel basics of humanity, on all social media platform!”

In today's hectic world, everyone is preoccupied with a range of things that prevent them from taking out time to help someone in need, but there are still those who prioritise humanity and go out of their way to help those in need.

Last year, a man in the United States jumped into water to save a toddler who fell out of a car and into the bay due to an accident. The vehicle she was travelling in was left dangling off the guardrails of a bridge.

The toddler was saved by the timely action of a man who noticed her lying in the water face down.