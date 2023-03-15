Mumbai Woman Locked Mother In Closet For Months, Then Killed Her: Cops

Police have taken the woman's daughter into custody. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, the body of a 53-year-old woman was found inside a plastic bag in Mumbai's Lalbhaug area on Wednesday, police said. The woman's daughter, 21, has been accused of killing her after keeping her locked in a closet for months.

The dead woman's brother and nephew registered a missing persons's complaint at Kalachowki police station on Tuesday, DCP Pravin Mundhe said. On searching the first-floor apartment, the woman's decomposing body was found inside a plastic bag.

Police have detained the woman's daughter and are interrogating her. Cause of death in the case is yet to be ascertained and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Many incidents where bodies of murder victims are found in their homes have been reported in the last few months. In Delhi's Shraddha Walkar murder case, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner and kept parts of her body in a refrigerator he bought for the purpose, and then scattered those, one by one, across the city's Mehrauli forest.