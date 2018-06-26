Mumbai Weather To Get Better, Gujarat On Red Alert For Heavy Rains: Live

Heavy rains have flooded the Dhansura village in Gujarat's Aravalli district

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Gujarat

The weather in Mumbai is likely to improve today with moderate to heavy rains predicted today. Gujarat has been put on red alert however, with heavy showers expected. Gujarat experienced heavy rainfall on Monday, with 256 mm recorded in Valsad. The weather department predicted on and off showers in Mumbai and surrounding suburbs for today.Four people died and at least seven people were injured on Monday in various rain-related incidents. At least 15 cars were buried when a wall of the Lloyds estate in South Mumbai's Andheri collapsed leading to a road caving in.The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain over the north Konkan and Gujarat regions, with extra heavy rain likely at isolated places in these regions. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rain over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Saurashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand.