Mumbai Stops Vaccination For 3 Days, Civic Body Cites Vaccine Shortage

Vaccination will be closed n Mumbai for three days starting tomorrow due to lack of vaccine, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has said. The scarcity will also push back the vaccination of 18-45 year-olds for which the Centre had announced a May 1 date.

"Vaccination in Mumbai will be completely closed for three days from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Sunday, May 2, 2021 due to depletion of available vaccines," the civic body said in a notice today.

If the corporation receives vaccine in the meantime, people will be informed through the media and social media, the civic body said.

The administration has appealed to citizens aged 45 years and above not to crowd outside the vaccination Centres, They all will receive the vaccine. But only those who have registered for the vaccine will receive it.