Mumbai Sees Dip In Covid Cases, Reports 7,000 Fresh Infections In A Day

Mumbai today saw a dip in the number of coronavirus cases with 7,000 fresh cases in 24 hours. The city had also recorded fewer cases on Monday - 7,381 infections.

Mumbai logged its highest single-day spike of 11,163 cases on April 4 and continued to report over 8,500 cases each day until April 12, when it logged 6,905 cases.

The country's financial capital has reported over 5.9 lakh cases of coronavirus so far.

According to Mumbai's civic body, 47,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a rise from 36,556 conducted on Monday.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 83 per cent, while the case growth rate was 1.46 per cent, news agency PTI reported on Monday quoting the city's civic body.

According to the data available Monday, there were 106 containment zones in slums and "chawls" (old row tenements) of Mumbai and 1,171 sealed buildings.