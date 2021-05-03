Mumbai Reports Lowest Single-Day Covid Cases In Over 5 Weeks

Mumbai's death count stands at 13,372 (File)

Mumbai on Monday logged 2,624 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, registering its lowest one-day spike in over 5 weeks. The number of Covid tests also saw a sharp dip - from a daily average of 50,000 to 38,000 on Sunday, according to the city's municipal body.



The city's death count stands at 13,372 with 78 new deaths being reported in 24 hours. Mumbai's total number of infections reached 6,58,621 on Monday.



Mumbai had reported 2,377 new coronavirus cases on March 17. After that, the daily figures spiralled to thousands of cases per day as the more dangerous second wave of the pandemic gripped Maharashtra and rest of the country.



Last month, Mumbai was among the worst-hit cities in the country.



Maharashtra, which had been reporting over 60,000 coronavirus cases in a day last month, today logged 48,621 new cases. The number of recoveries surpassed the case figure - 59,500 patients were discharged in 24 hours.



The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 84.7 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent. The positivity rate is 17.12 per cent.



The spike in deaths remains a big worry as Maharashtra reported 567 fatalities in a day.



With 7,718 cases and 10 deaths in a day, Pune remains the worst-hit city in the state. Nagpur is second on the list with 5,350 cases and 13 deaths.



Currently 39,08,491 people are in home quarantine and 28,593 people are in institutional quarantine, the government said in a statement.



The Maharashtra government had imposed weekend lockdowns and lockdown-like restrictions to control the virus surge.



Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week said if the curbs were not imposed, the state would have seen nine to ten lakh active cases.



On complete lockdown, he said: "…we won't reach that stage".



Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis last week said the decreasing daily tallies were the result of low testing.