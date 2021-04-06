Mumbai Records Highest One-Day COVID Deaths Since October, Over 10,000 New Cases

Number of active Covid cases has increased to 77,495 in Mumbai, the civic body said (Representational)

Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases today, the second highest daily count so far, while 31 patients died due to the infection, the most in a day since October-end, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The new cases took the cumulative tally to 4,72,332, while the death count jumped to 11,828, according to the city civic body data.

At 10,030 new cases, Mumbai registered its second highest daily count after a record 11,163 infections were reported on April 4.

The 31 fresh deaths were the highest in a 24-hour period since October-end, the data showed.

7,019 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 3,82,004, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, the number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 77,495.

The data pointed out that 47,922 more COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai, pushing the number of samples examined so far to 43,53,975.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 81 per cent, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of COVID-19 has increased to 1.79 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dropped to 38 days, it said.

The civic body said the city currently has 73 active containment zones in slums and "chawls" (old tenements) and 740 sealed buildings.