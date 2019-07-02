10-Year-Old Girl Trapped Under Collapsed Wall In Mumbai's Malad

Fourteen people were killed after the wall collapsed reportedly at 2 am today morning

A 10-year-old girl is trapped under debris after a compound wall collapsed on a house in Mumbai's Malad East after heavy overnight rainfall. The young girl has been identified as Sanchita Jadhav and has been able to communicate with officials working to rescue her. She asked them for water to drink.

Rescue officials have said they are unable to lift the section of the collapsed wall for fear of pieces of broken concrete breaking off and injuring the trapped girl. They have also been unable to move a crane into position because of muddy ground conditions. Instead, rescue officials are looking to cut through a small section of the debris and clear a path for the girl to escape.

These operations are being handled by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team who have also deployed a dog squad at the spot. Other agencies such as the fire brigade and police are also present.

It is believed that two to three other people are also still trapped under the debris.

Fourteen people were killed after the wall collapsed reportedly at 2 am today morning. Four others were critically injured. The injured have been taken to trauma centres in nearby hospitals.

In another incident, the wall of a school crashed upon adjacent houses in the Kalyan area, killing three people, one of whom was a three-year-old boy. The incident happened early today morning.

Four people trapped were pulled out with the help of local residents, police and fire brigade.

A girl who was injured in the incident is undergoing treatment Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the wall crash. "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured," he said on Twitter.

Mumbai has received 540 millimetres of rain since Sunday night - the highest over a two-day period in the last decade - Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told NDTV. "...In June, average rainfall was 515 mm. We have got 540 mm in just two days. This is the highest in a decade," he said.

The city is set for more downpours in the next 24 to 48 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5, warning that "close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period".

