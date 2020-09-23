Mumbai Saw One Of The Heaviest Showers Of This Monsoon Season

Mumbai Monsoon News Image: City received around 280 mm rain in 24 hours

Mumbai Rain Update: The Maharashtra capital saw one of the heaviest showers, of this monsoon season, in the last 24 hours and more rainfall is likely in the city and its suburbs on Wednesday, weather officials said. Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received as much as 280 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy overnight showers caused waterlogging at many places in the city, disrupting rail and road traffic.

"Mumbai received one of the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours," KS Hosalikar, senior official of IMD Mumbai said.

Mumbai rains at 5.30 in Morning, 23 Sept

Colaba 122.2mm

Santacruz 273.6mm

Col,Scz cont to recv vry intense spells of rains throughout night.

Radar indicates Mumbai Thane, Palghar, Raigad intense clouds, RF likely to cont.Mumbai, Palghar Thane..hvy rains could be in coming 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/oEcfLld4cy — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 23, 2020

The Santacruz observatory received over 273 mm rain during the 24-hour period on Wednesday, which is the fourth highest rainfall in Mumbai's history, the IMD said. The Colaba observatory recorded 122 mm rainfall during the same period. According to the weather bureau, in 1974, Santacruz observatory reported 318 mm rainfall, 312 mm on September 23, 1993 and 303 mm on September 20, 2017. "Today''s rainfall of 286 mm is the fourth highest between 1974 and 2020," the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital.



As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/DLPOWe2gPc — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 120 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Met department said. The Ram Mandir area received 298 mm rainfall, while Dahisar received 190 mm in the same period. Since June 1 this year, the Santacruz observatory has so far recorded 3,571 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station recorded 3,147 mm rainfall.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)