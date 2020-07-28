Mumbai Rain Update: City Gets Heavy Rain For The Second Day

Mumbai rain: The city and its suburbs are witnessing heavy rain for the last 24 hours

Mumbai weather update: The city is witnessing a second consecutive day of heavy rain. Mumbai and its suburbs received abundant rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weather office has said, cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai today. There are chances of heavy rain in the interiors of Maharashtra as well in the next in next 48 hours.

KS Hosalikar, the Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, has tweeted the amount and intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs in the last 24 hours. Colaba, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Chembur and Nerul are some of the localities that recorded very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai and around rains in last 24 hrs on 28th July pic.twitter.com/pP4jAzKAaa — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 28, 2020

Mr Hosalikar also said, on August 1, Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan coast are likely to receive very heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging has also been reported today in the low-lying areas of the city.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Matunga area. pic.twitter.com/tSyKMDocNz — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020



Yesterday Dadar and Hindmata areas, faced severe waterlogging following heavy rain and traffic congestion was also seen in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai has already received excess rainfall for the month of July.