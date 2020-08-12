Heavy Rain In Mumbai And Neighbouring Areas Today

Heavy rain in Mumbai and neighbouring areas since Wednesday morning

Incessant rainfall has been pummelling Mumbai and suburban areas since Wednesday morning. The weather office has warned of heavy rain for the next 24 hours in the city. Neighbouring areas of Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri will also see heavy downpour today and tomorrow, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Mumbai and the western suburbs and parts of Thane received more than 60 mm rainfall in last six hours...," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai said in a tweet. Mr Hosalikar added that northern Konkan, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar, parts of south Gujarat are "very likely to receive intermittent intense spells of rain".

Mumbai W suburbs & parts of Thane, NM received more than 60 mm rains in last 6 hrs at 2.30 pm. Satellite/radar indicates intense clouding over N Konkan. Raigad Thane Mumbai & Palghar, parts of S Gujrat very likely to receive intermittent intense spells of rains. TC pl@RMC_Mumbaipic.twitter.com/rFSupJcsVW — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 12, 2020

A warning for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Raigad, Nashik and Pune, an IMD official told news agency Press Trust of India. Other parts of Maharashtra will also receive light to moderate showers, he added.

According to the latest weather bulletin from IMD, very heavy rain is expected in Konkan and Goa from August 13-15. Severe thunderstorms are very likely at places in east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh too has been seeing heavy rain and waterlogging today. Continuous rainfall for over three hours inundated parts of Satna.

Water floods the Nagod police station in the Satna district of #MadhyaPradesh after continuous heavy rainfall for over 3 hours. Vehicles parked in the police station compound were semi- submerged. pic.twitter.com/GOGP67oyIk — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

This year rainfall is likely to be normal in the second half of the four-month monsoon season, the IMD said. In its long-range forecast, for August-September, the Met department said. August is likely to receive 97 per cent rainfall of the long period average.