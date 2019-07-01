Heavy Overnight Rain In Mumbai, Tracks Flooded, Some Trains Delayed

Mumbai rain: The city saw heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.

Heavy rain in Mumbai for a fourth consecutive day has led to water-logging on railway tracks. Several overnight trains have either been canceled or delayed. At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 am and 5 am this morning, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.

According to messages posted by Western Railway on social media, some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section.

In addition, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been regulated for safe travel.

Heavy winds led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on tracks at Marine Lines. All trains on Churchgate - Marine Lines have been stopped. Restoration work is ongoing and traffic is expected to resume in 30 minutes.

