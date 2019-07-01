Heavy Rains Lash Palghar, Long Distance Trains Affected: LIVE Updates

Mumbai Rains: In the morning several areas of Palghar district recorded rainfall throughout the night.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: July 01, 2019 09:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Heavy Rains Lash Palghar, Long Distance Trains Affected: LIVE Updates

Mumbai Rain: Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai, some trains delayed after waterlogging on tracks

Mumbai: 

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the fourth consecutive day today, leaving the city with waterlogging, traffic jams, cancellations and delays in trains.

The western railway cancelled Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section due to water logging in Palghar. Western Railway later confirmed that water levels had receded and train movement had been re-started at 8.05 am. However, train speeds were restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been regulated for safe travel. The children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall.

SkyMet also warned of flooding in Mumbai in the middle of week predicting very heavy rainfall during the period.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Mumbai rains:


Jul 01, 2019
09:15 (IST)
Heavy winds led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on tracks at Marine Lines. All trains on the Churchgate-Marine Lines have been stopped. Restoration work is on and traffic is expected to resume in 30 minutes, Western Railway tweeted.

Jul 01, 2019
09:09 (IST)
Train movement has been started at Palghar in Mumbai Division.
Jul 01, 2019
09:04 (IST)
Heavy rain in Mumbai for a fourth consecutive day has led to water-logging on railway tracks. Several overnight trains have either been canceled or delayed. At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 am and 5 am this morning, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight. According to messages posted by Western Railway on social media, some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section.
Jul 01, 2019
08:53 (IST)
Mumbai: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall.
Jul 01, 2019
08:52 (IST)
Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai, some trains delayed after waterlogging on tracks.

No more content

Trending

MumbaiMumbai RainsMumbai Heavy rains

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7 ProVivo Z1 ProNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................