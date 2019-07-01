Heavy Rains Lash Palghar, Long Distance Trains Affected: LIVE Updates

Mumbai Rain: Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai, some trains delayed after waterlogging on tracks

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the fourth consecutive day today, leaving the city with waterlogging, traffic jams, cancellations and delays in trains.

The western railway cancelled Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section due to water logging in Palghar. Western Railway later confirmed that water levels had receded and train movement had been re-started at 8.05 am. However, train speeds were restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been regulated for safe travel. The children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall.

SkyMet also warned of flooding in Mumbai in the middle of week predicting very heavy rainfall during the period.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Mumbai rains: