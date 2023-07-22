Heavy Rains Likely To Continue In Mumbai, Weather Office Issues 'Orange Alert'

Waterlogging was reported on Friday in Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

Intermittent rains continue in Mumbai this morning after heavy downpours lashed the financial capital on Friday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions. The weather office has said heavy rains are likely today as well.

A red-alert for rains has been issued for the Palgarh district neighbouring Mumbai today. Low-lying areas of Nallasopara and Vasai have started being inundated due to rains since early morning.

An orange alert, denoting the likelihood of heavy rains, has been issued for Mumbai and Thane.

Waterlogging was reported on Friday in Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted buses on more than 12 routes in Sion area in the afternoon, an official said.

Motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to flooding.

Commuters complained that suburban services of Central railway were running 10 to 20 minutes late during the evening rush hour, while the services were 10 to 15 minutes late on the Western Railway route.

The Indian Meteorological Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are "very likely" at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan too, the IMD said.