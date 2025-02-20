Advertisement
Mumbai Police Receives Threat Mails To Blow Up Eknath Shinde's Car, Probe On

According to the official, mails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in the morning, after which a probe began in the case.

Read Time: 1 min
A senior Mumbai police official had earlier said a threat call had been received. (Representational)
New Delhi:

Mumbai police on Thursday received mails threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said.

"The IP address of the sender is being tracked. All angles are being probed," the official informed.

A senior Mumbai police official had earlier said a threat call had been received.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV News
