'RoboFire' Joins Rescue Efforts In Mumbai Blaze

The newly introduced robot, joined 14 fire tenders to control the blaze.

A robot has joined the rescue efforts to douse a massive blaze in a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra West area on Monday afternoon.

Around 70 people were feared trapped on the terrace of the building as fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the nine-storey building which houses the state-run telecom company MTNL.

The newly introduced robot, which goes by the moniker 'RoboFire', joined 14 fire tenders to control the blaze.

RoboFire is remotely controlled by an operator and is equipped with a camera and caterpillar tracks to manoeuvre in any terrain.

Mumbai Fire Brigade is taking the help of the newly introduced robot to douse the fire.

It is not known yet what caused the fire. Eyewitnesses have told NDTV that before the fire started, they smelled burning wires.

More details are awaited on the full capabilities of the firefighting robot.

The incident comes a day after a person was killed in a fire four-storey building near the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba area.

Last year, 14 people were killed in a fire in two pubs located in the Kamala Mills Compound.

There have been over 49,000 incidents of fire in Mumbai in the last decade, killing more than 600 people, a Maharashtra government report had said last year.

