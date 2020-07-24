Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai And Adjoining Areas Today

Monsoon 2020 update: Heavy rain triggered flash floods in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday

Heavy monsoon showers lashed parts of Mumbai today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of "intense spells of rain" at isolated places in Mumbai and Raigad during next three hours.

The Konkan coast and some other regions of Maharashtra are also likely to be battered by rain, the Met department further said.

A high tide of 4.52 meters is expected at 1:43 pm today, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Neighbouring states of madhya Pradesh, Telangana are also witnessing heavy rain today. Villages in Vikarabad district of Telangana have been flooded due to continuous rainfall in the region.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in parts of Sehore yesterday.