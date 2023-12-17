Special Team To Probe Case Of Woman Hit By Bureaucrat's Son With Car

Priya Singh alleged Ashwajit had hidden his marriage from her. (File)

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the charges of a woman that her boyfriend - a senior bureaucrat's son - allegedly knocked her down with his car after a fight in Thane city near Mumbai.

A case under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt and rash driving has been registered against Ashwajit Gaikwad, on the charges by Priya Singh, 26, who is now hospitalised, said police.

"For a thorough investigation, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav, and it is probing into all angles of the case," said Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh.

He said the cops are recording statements of witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. More charges will be added after more facts emerge during the probe, added Mr Singh.

Ashwajit is the son of Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Ms Singh had alleged she was in a relationship with Ashwajit for four-and-a-half years and he had hidden his marriage from her.

The incident occurred early morning on December 11 when Ms Singh had gone to meet Ashwajit at a function. When she reached there, she saw him with his wife and this led to an argument. She alleged that when she reached into Ashwajit's car to collect her belongings, he asked his driver to run her over.

She fell down in the impact and suffered serious injuries, police said, adding that she has put out several posts on social media over the incident.

"I'm really terrified. I'm very scared for my family and myself. I don't feel safe. I have lost all faith in humanity. I don't know if my life is ever going to be normal," read one of her Instagram posts.