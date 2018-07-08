Mumbai, Goa Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Alert For Konkan

Mumbai Rain: There has been heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs.

The met office has issued a five-day weather alert for Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. Since Saturday night, it has been raining in Mumbai and its suburbs. For four days there was incessant rain in Goa, the heaviest the state has seen since 1994. From Nagpur visuals of waterlogged streets and the assembly premises emerged. Thane also received rainfall yesterday. Deaths due to lightening were reported from suburban Mankhurd. In Vasai, near Mumbai, one person died on Saturday and a rescue operation was on for 12 others stranded at Chinchoti waterfall

A Central Railways press release came with an update of rain and cancellation of trains. The National Disaster Management authority issued advisories for Assam, Mumbai, Goa, Uttarakhand and others as more rains are expected.

Here are the live updates on rains in Mumbai and Goa