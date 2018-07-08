Mumbai, Goa Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Alert For Konkan

The met office has issued a five-day weather alert for Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. There has been heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Updated: July 08, 2018 11:18 IST
Mumbai Rain: There has been heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs.

Mumbai: 

The met office has issued a five-day weather alert for Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. Since Saturday night, it has been raining in Mumbai and its suburbs. For four days there was incessant rain in Goa, the heaviest the state has seen since 1994. From Nagpur visuals of waterlogged streets and the assembly premises emerged. Thane also received rainfall yesterday. Deaths due to lightening were reported from suburban Mankhurd. In Vasai, near Mumbai, one person died on Saturday and a rescue operation was on for 12 others stranded at Chinchoti waterfall

A Central Railways press release came with an update of rain and cancellation of trains. The National Disaster Management authority issued advisories for Assam, Mumbai, Goa, Uttarakhand and others as more rains are expected. 

 

Here are the live updates on rains in Mumbai and Goa 


Jul 08, 2018
11:09 (IST)

Vehicles move through flooded streets after heavy rain in Mumbai

Jul 08, 2018
10:48 (IST)
People voiced travel concerns on social media. One person tweeted: Anyone traveling from Mumbai to Pune today? Any idea if the highway is suitable to go in this heavy rain? #MumbaiRains

Jul 08, 2018
10:42 (IST)

Schools were closed in Nagpur on Saturday due to heavy rain and the city is expected to get more rainfall in the next 24 hours. In just nine hours, Nagpur recorded 265 mm of rainfall on Friday.

Jul 08, 2018
10:19 (IST)

Jul 08, 2018
10:09 (IST)

Intermittent rain is in likely in some parts of Mumbai today.


Jul 08, 2018
09:57 (IST)
One person died and 12 others were stranded due to heavy rain at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district. The waterfall, a popular destination among tourists during the monsoon, is situated in Tungareshwar forest, over 70 kilometres from Mumbai.


