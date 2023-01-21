Mumbai Air Quality Improves Marginally After Being 'Very Poor' For 6 Days

Mumbai's AQI was, in fact, worse than Delhi for a week in mid-December.

Mumbai's air quality improved slightly today, to the 'poor' category, after six consecutive days of recording 'very poor' quality. Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index of 287 on Friday, a slight improvement from 319 (very poor) on Friday. Air quality in the financial capital in January hasn't been this bad in the last eight years, data shows.

The toxic air has caused respiratory issues for many, with some even falling ill.

Hospitals have reported a 50-60% increase in patients suffering from shortness of breath and prolonged cough. Mumbai recorded very poor air quality for 10 of the last 20 days this month. Chembur and Navi Mumbai are the worst hit.

According to SAFAR, a government agency that monitors air quality in major Indian cities, Mumbai usually sees a "moderate" to "poor" AQI during the winter months.

However, for the first time, the city has seen a long period of "poor" to "very poor" AQI.

Experts say a combination of factors like metro construction, repair of roads, falling temperature, and increasing number of vehicles have caused the deterioration in air quality.