Govt Forms Panel To Explore Petrol, Diesel Car Ban In Mumbai Amid Air Pollution Concerns

The Maharashtra government has established a committee to explore the potential ban on fossil fuel powered vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), allowing only CNG and EVs in response to the city's deteriorating air quality. It is to be noted that the MMR covers areas from the surrounding districts, including Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

As per PTI's report, the committee led by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava is expected to conduct a study and submit a report with recommendations within three months.



The seven member committee consist of Maharashtra's transport commissioner, the joint police commissioner (traffic) of Mumbai, the managing director of Mahanagar Gas Limited, the project manager of the Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran), the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the joint transport commissioner (enforcement-1), who will serve as the member secretary. It is to be noted that the committee has the authority to include experts in relevant fields as additional members and seek their input.

In a suo-motu (on its own) Public Interest Litigation heard on January 9, the Bombay High Court expressed significant concerns about traffic congestion and rising pollution levels in Mumbai, highlighting their negative impacts on quality of life, the environment, and overall sustainability, says PTI's report.

The High Court noted that vehicular emissions are a major contributor to air pollution, stating that current strategies to manage vehicle numbers and reduce pollution in Mumbai are proving inadequate.

In response to the High Court's observations, the state government has assembled this committee of experts to assess and report on the feasibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles within the MMR, permitting only CNG and electric vehicles.

The high court also indicated that the vehicles congesting Mumbai's roadways are a significant factor in the decline of the city's air quality. It underscored the necessity of a comprehensive study to determine whether phasing out diesel and petrol-powered vehicles would be "appropriate or feasible."