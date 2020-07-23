Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Building In Mumbai's Wadala

Mumbai:
A fire broke out in a high-rise building at Wadala''s Bhakti Park area in Mumbai on Thursday.
As per the preliminary information provided by officials, it was a minor fire on the first and second floor of the Bhakti Park (G+18 high rise building) near Cinemax, Wadala East.
The incident occurred at 11:12 am and the fire brigade team was mobilized.
No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.
